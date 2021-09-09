$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

