National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.34.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

