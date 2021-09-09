Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 333,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 79,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $155.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.32. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.