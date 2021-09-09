Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 66.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344,575 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth $7,355,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

