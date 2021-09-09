Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,411 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

KSS stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.