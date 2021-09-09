Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Viavi Solutions worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,375,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

