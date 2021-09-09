Creative Planning Sells 1,503 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

