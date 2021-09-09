Tony McGrath Buys 5,847 Shares of Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) insider Tony McGrath acquired 5,847 shares of Servcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.27 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$19,108.00 ($13,648.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Servcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; virtual office services, such as business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services; and co-working and meeting room services.

