Brent Michael Ciurlino Buys 2,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

