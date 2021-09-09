Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNP opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.45. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

