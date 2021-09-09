Timothy Kapalka Sells 2,112 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Kapalka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Timothy Kapalka sold 400 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $17,600.00.

Shares of IRDM opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

