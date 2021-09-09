Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OVV stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

