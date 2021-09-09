Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 375 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 405,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $73.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.