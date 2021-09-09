-$0.53 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.64). Seagen posted earnings per share of $3.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen stock opened at $152.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.83.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

