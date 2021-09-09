HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83,175 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $34.54 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.