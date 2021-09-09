HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.