HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of UL stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

