Wolverine Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMIN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 379,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 107,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 174,622 shares during the period.

SMIN stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.46.

