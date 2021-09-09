Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,361,000 after acquiring an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

