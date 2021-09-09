New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after buying an additional 718,351 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after buying an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at $15,407,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $78.58 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

