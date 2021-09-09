Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $101.23 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

