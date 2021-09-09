Parallel Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $174.85 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.