HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,336 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In related news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,347 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

