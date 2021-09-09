1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 170,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

ONEM stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

