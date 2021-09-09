Bbva USA Invests $27,000 in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -104.88%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.