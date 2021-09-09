Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $401.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $197.70 and a one year high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.