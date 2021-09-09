Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $154.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.