Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $805,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fluor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FLR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

