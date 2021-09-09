Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $97.50 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,173,764.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,802 shares of company stock valued at $90,519,860 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

