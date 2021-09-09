Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NYSE:TGP opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,868 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

