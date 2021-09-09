YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upped their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI stock opened at $96.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 360.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in YETI by 167.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.