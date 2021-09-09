N-able Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:NABL)

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for N-able in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for N-able’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get N-able alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NABL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $14.72 on Thursday. N-able has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $16.00.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.