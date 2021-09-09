Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PSTV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $23.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

