Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -571.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Cameco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

