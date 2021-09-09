FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Koninklijke Philips in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHG. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $2,936,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

