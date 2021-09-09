The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Guggenheim raised The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,766,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter worth $4,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

