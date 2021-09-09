Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of IDOG opened at $28.26 on Thursday. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21.

