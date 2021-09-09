Paul George West-Sells Sells 31,000 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 31,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$65,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,508,462.

WRN stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.15 million and a PE ratio of -83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 29.79, a current ratio of 30.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.35.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.