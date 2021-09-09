Paul George West-Sells Sells 31,000 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 31,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$65,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,508,462.
WRN stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.15 million and a PE ratio of -83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 29.79, a current ratio of 30.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.35.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
