Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 41.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

