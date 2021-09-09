Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,730,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after buying an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $31,179,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

