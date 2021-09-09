Bessemer Group Inc. Has $275,000 Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 72,382 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $815,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

