Bessemer Group Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

