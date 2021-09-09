Madre Armelle De Sells 1,141 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08.

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.95 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.