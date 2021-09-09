Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $128,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $248,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $204,238.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $592,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $125.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $129.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

