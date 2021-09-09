Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBCT. Compass Point increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

