UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) shares traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.67. 6,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 476,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

UPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70.

In related news, CEO Avi S. Katz bought 63,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $637,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

