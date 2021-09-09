Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 55,838 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Five Point by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,480,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 979,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five Point by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after buying an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Five Point by 120.1% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 205,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Five Point by 37.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Point by 30.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 83,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

