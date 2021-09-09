Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.40

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

