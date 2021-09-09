BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Shares Down 5.9%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.33. 32,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,589,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The company has a market cap of $639.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,640,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

