Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.